$255 $350
free shipping
That's a savings of $95 off the list price. Buy Now at flexispot.com
- In Rectangle at this price.
- LED display
- 3 memory height presets
- dual-motor lifting system
- 1.26 seconds lifting speed
- height range of 27.2" to 46.5"
- programmable sit/stand reminder system
Staples · 1 wk ago
Desks at Staples
Up to $100 off
free shipping w/ $30
Save on hundreds of models, from portable laptop carts to powered adjustable desks. Shop Now at Staples
- Filter by "Desks" on the left hand side of the page to see these items.
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the Union & Scale Essentials 48" Powered Writing Desk for $169.99 (low by $46).
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Bush Furniture 3-Position L-Shaped Sit-to-Stand Desk
$353 $620
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $188. Buy Now at Amazon
- 37", 40", or 43" standing heights
- full extension file drawer
- 20-lb weight capacity at standing height
- Model: CAB050HVC
eBay · 3 wks ago
ecLife Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk Frame
$130 $200
free shipping
That is $69 under what you'd pay direct from ecLife. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by eclifestore via eBay.
- Desk top not included.
- height adjusts 27.5" to 45.3"
- length adjusts 42.1" to 59"
- 176-lb. capacity
- adjusts at a speed of 18mm/second
- 4 programmable presets
Amazon · 1 wk ago
ODK 47" Computer Desk w/ Storage Shelves
$60 $100
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon for $40 off and the best price we found in any color by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Motpk via Amazon.
- engineered wood and steel construction
- measures 47" L x 22.3" W x 46" H
- reversible shelves
