That Daily Deal · 56 mins ago
Flexbells Soft Flexible Strength Training Weights
$8 $23
free shipping

That's $15 off, a buck under our October mention, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

  • It's also available in 10-lb. for $6.99 more.
Features
  • Weighs 5lb
  • stretchy neoprene
