Choose from 13 items, including rotary hammer drills, combo kits, jigsaws, work lights, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Flex 2000-Lumen LED Rechargeable Portable Work Light for $49.99 (low by $29).
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
-
Expires in 16 hr
Published 18 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Apply coupon code "UC2XSZQH" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Venrsai via Amazon.
- 104 LED beads
- 120° coverage
- motion sensor with 33-foot range
- IP65 waterproof and heatproof
- Model: BMS07104
Clip the on-page coupon to get the discount, which is $7 less than other sellers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KeySmart via Amazon.
- The blade will cut through reinforced tape but won't penetrate the skin
- Designed to fit on your keychain or inside your KeySmart
Save on socket sets, wrenches, punch and chisel sets, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Gearwrench 12 Pt. Reversible Ratcheting Combination Wrench for $12.87 (low by $7).
That's the best we've seen at $11 under our May mention, and a current low by $41. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- 250-lb. capacity
- nonslip tread
- pinch-proof spreaders
- Model: 6006
Save on appliances, tools, smart home assistants, holiday decor, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Save up to half off a range of security cameras, speakers, smart watches, hubs, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Google Nest Hub 7" Smart Display for $39.99 ($50 off).
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Sign In or Register