New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Flashforge Finder Lite 3D Printer
$280 w/ $42 Rakuten points
free shipping

Ending today, IPMC via Rakuten offers the Flashforge Finder Lite 3D Printer for $279.99. Plus, you'll bag $41.85 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $42. Buy Now

Features
  • non-heated build plate
  • 3.5" full color touchscreen with intuitive icons
  • Only SD card data transmission
  • 0.2mm resolution
  • 140 x 140 x 140mm build volume
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Printers & Scanners Rakuten
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register