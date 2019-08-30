Personalize your DealNews Experience
Ending today, IPMC via Rakuten offers the Flashforge Finder Lite 3D Printer for $279.99. Plus, you'll bag $41.85 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $42. Buy Now
Amazon offers the HP Color Laser 179fnw Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer for $199 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Ristar via Amazon offers its Anet A6 3D Desktop Printer Kit for $173.99. Coupon code "20PFZ9H5" drops the price to $139.19. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less in our July mention. Buy Now
TekZilla via Amazon offers the Prynt Instant Photo Printer for iPhone 6 / 6S / 7 in Black for $60 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Canon Pixma MG2522 Multifunction Color Inkjet Printer in White which also scans and copies, for $19. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11, although we saw it for a buck less last September. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Portable Personal Therapeutic Steam Sauna with Large Chair in Silver for $85.90. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts that to $68.72. With free shipping, that's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a similar item elsewhere, although we saw it in another color for $8 less last month. Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Monoprice Pure Outdoor Collection 1-Liter Cooking System for $39.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Hausman Leather Oxford Shoes in Butterscotch or Dark Tan for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now
