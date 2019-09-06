Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by at least $9 for most items. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer preorders of the Sega Genesis Mini Console for $79.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and list price for this highly anticipated replica console. Buy Now
ANTOnline via eBay offers the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Console bundled with NBA 2K19 for Xbox One and an extra Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller for $214.99 with free shipping. That's $40 under our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find by $45 from another ANTOnline storefront. Buy Now
ANTOnline via eBay offers the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB 4K Console for $334 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $31, although we saw it for $5 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $180 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
