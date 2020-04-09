Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Flash Furniture Metal Restaurant Stack Chair
$20 $37
free shipping w/$35

With ergonomic aluminum slats, these make for attractive and durable patio chairs. They're $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Stackable
  • Model: TLH017CBK
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Patio Furniture Walmart Flash Furniture
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register