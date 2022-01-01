Have safety and style on the go with these smart bracelets that allow for personal safety without alerting a would-be aggressor or having to draw attention to yourself by using your phone. Stock up and save on styles to go with any ensemble by applying coupon code "FLARE15" and saving 15% off the purchase of 2, or save 20% on 3 with code "FLARE20" (or gift one to your bestie). Shop Now
- Annual subscriptions are available for $98 and include and updated style and color with a full battery every 12 months.
- Available in several styles, finishes, and colors (Beaded Amazonite Silver finished).
- There is a waiting list on the page if you wish to be notified when an Android-compatible version is available.
- compatible with iOS
- hidden button triggers a fake phone call, text friends for help, send your GPS location, or even contacts 911 without touching phone
-
Code "FLARE15"
Code "FLARE20"
-
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's an inexpensive wedding band replacement for the clumsy or careless among you. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- You must choose a size first in order for this coupon to apply.
Not only is Christmas and Hanukkah jewelry heavily discounted, but you can also save on styles for holidays year-round like Halloween/Fall, 4th of July, and even Valentine's Day. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Apply coupon code "30ONZL4N" to save up to $59 off list. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several styles (Style 2 pictured).
- Sold by Xiang Leng via Amazon.
That's at least $2 less than you'd pay in local stores. Checkout with Subscribe and Save to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- surfactants, ammonia, and chelating agent
- Model: 2306
Ever wondered if you have hard water? Well, now you can find out for free by simply filling out this online form to receive a test kit. Shop Now
- Expect your free test strip to arrive via mail within the next 2 weeks.
Get four free COVID-19 rapid antigen at-home testing kits when you sign up via the link. Shop Now
- If you've already ordered from covidtests.gov, you will not be eligible via this link.
- Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
Get a head start on the Lunar New Year by sharing three large entrees and two sides with your favorite people for just $29. Buy Now
- Prices may vary between participating locations. Service and delivery fees may also apply.
- Play the Good Fortune Arcade game at the top of the screen for additional discount codes, including savings on family meals.
Sign In or Register