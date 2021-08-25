Fitueyes Eiffel Series Stand for 43" to 75" TVs for $173
FITUEYES · 41 mins ago
Fitueyes Eiffel Series Stand for 43" to 75" TVs
$173 $193
A DealNews exclusive!

Apply coupon code "DN20" to get the lowest price we could find by $6.

Features
  • steel frame
  • detachable locking casters
  • built-in cable management system
  • swivels left/right 15° and up/down from -5° to +15°
  • Code "DN20"
  • Expires 9/1/2021
