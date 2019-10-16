New
Walmart · 50 mins ago
Fitness Reality 690XL Triple Safety Locking Inversion Table
$99 $175
free shipping

That's $76 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • heavy duty steel frame
  • 300-lb. weight capacity
  • removable lumbar pillow
  • adjustable headrest
  • 4-ft. 10" to 6-ft. 6" user height adjustment
  • folds for storage
  • Model: 2510
