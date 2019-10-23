New
Walmart · 34 mins ago
Fitness Reality 1000 Rowing Machine with Total Body Workouts
$99 $169
free shipping

That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3 adjustable positions for different user heights
  • 220-lb. weight capacity
  • height range of 4'9" to 6'1"
  • 3 hydraulic resistance levels
  • 180° range of motion
  • LCD display
  • foldable
