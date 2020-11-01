fitnesoul.com · 1 hr ago
$174 $300
free shipping
Apply code "FIT42" to save 42%. Buy Now at fitnesoul.com
Tips
- The L-400-lbs option drops to $225.
Features
- tracks speed, calories, time, distance, and heart rate
- two-way belt drive
Details
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Relife Rebuild Your Life Power Tower Workout Dip Station
$130 $180
free shipping
Take 28% off and get the best price we've seen by clipping the $30 off on-page coupon and applying code "85PZJPDH". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Relife Sports via Amazon.
Features
- adjustable height, arm length, leg press, and backrest
- steel construction with 330-lb. max capacity
1 mo ago
Peloton Original Spin Bike
$1,895 $2,245
free shipping
For the first time ever, Peloton has reduced their most popular spin bike by $350. This deal is an excellent way to save and stay at home while shedding the quarantine pounds. Buy Now
Features
- 24-hour access to studio cycling classes
Dick's Sporting Goods · 1 wk ago
Dick's Sporting Goods Weight Deals
up to 25% off
free shipping w/ $49
Save on a selection of kettlebells, vests, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Tips
- Orders of $49 or more ship free. Otherwise, choose store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Sam's Club · 19 hrs ago
Marcy Standard Weight Bench w/ 80-lb. Weight Set
$130 $230
$10 shipping
It's $100 off the list price and great price for a weight bench that includes both a chest-press type rack and a weight set. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Tips
- The list price is noted on the manufacturer's site.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
Features
- 1.25” x 1.25” heavy-duty steel tube frame
- durable powder-coated finish
- 5-position back pad
- includes weight bar with two 25 lb. and two 15 lb. weight plates
- Model: MKB-2081
