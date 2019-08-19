Personalize your DealNews Experience
Betteryourlife via Walmart offers the Fither 4-Tier Metal & Wood Industrial Bookshelf for $69.99 with free shipping. That's $130 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Container Furniture Direct Charlotte Mid Century Modern Tufted Convertible Sleeper Sofa in Beige for $250 with free shipping. That's $86 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Beverly Fine Furniture Sectional Sofa Set in Burgundy for $649.26 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $201. Buy Now
FirstSelection Direct via Amazon offers the Honbay Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch in Dark Grey or Light Grey for $314.99 with free shipping. That's $85 off and tied with last week's mention as a low price for a sectional sofa in general. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $290.22 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Ashley Furniture offers its Signature Design by Ashley 12" Chime Hybrid Queen Mattress for $220.99 with free shipping. That's $19 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $4, although some retailers charge $270 or more). Buy Now
Home Depot takes up to 40% off select home furniture. Choose free in-store pickup where available, although some items receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Home Depot offers the Crosley Alexandria Bar with Expandable Storage in Mahogany for $302.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $115. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Flash Chicken via Amazon offers its Flash Chicken 48-Piece Minifigures Building Bricks for $36.99. Coupon code "UDZW27UM" drops the price to $12.95. With free shipping, that's $2 under our June mention, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Auto-Tech via Amazon offers the Ainope 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank in Black or White for $32.99. Coupon code "IM66CHYB" drops the price to $14.85. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago, $18 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
