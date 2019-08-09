Today only, Adorama Camera via Rakuten offers the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch in Black for $199.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $159.96. Plus, you'll bag $23.85 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $64. Buy Now