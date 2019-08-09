- Create an Account or Login
Today only, Adorama Camera via Rakuten offers the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch in Black for $199.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $159.96. Plus, you'll bag $23.85 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $64. Buy Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 50% off select refurbished and open-box Apple products. Plus, these orders get free shipping. Discounted items include iPhones, iPads, HomePods, AirPods, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
BozlunDirect via Amazon offers its Bozlun B36 Smart Watch in several colors (Gold pictured) for $54.99. Coupon code "BZLNSW35" drops that to $35.74. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch with Sport Band in Silver/White for $164.97.
Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $140.22. With free shipping, that's $4 under our expired mention from yesterday and tied with the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by $39).
Update: Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $131.98. Buy Now
unitforhome via eBay offers the Huawei Honor Band 5 0.95" Smart Bracelet in several colors (Black pictured) for $32.99. With free shipping, that's $4 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Shoebacca via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Tsugi Netfit Training Shoes in Black/Orange for $31.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $25.56. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last October and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price for any color today by $14.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the U.S. Army Men's Full-Zip Hoodie in Black for $8.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $7.19. With free shipping, that's $4 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $17.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Gel-Sileo Shoes in Carbon or Black for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $8. They're available in sizes 8.5 to 14. Buy Now
