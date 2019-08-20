New
Rakuten
Fitbit Versa Smartwatch
$160 $200
free shipping

Adorama Camera via Rakuten offers the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch in Black for $199.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $159.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find today by $40, although we saw this with $24 Rakuten points nearly two weeks ago. Buy Now

Features
  • over 15 exercise modes & sleep monitor
  • tracking of heart rate, steps, distance, calories, & more
  • storage and playback for over 300 songs
  • water resistance to 164 feet
  • over 4 days of battery life
  • small and large wrist bands
  • Model: FB504GMBK
