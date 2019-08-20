Personalize your DealNews Experience
Adorama Camera via Rakuten offers the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch in Black for $199.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $159.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find today by $40, although we saw this with $24 Rakuten points nearly two weeks ago. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smart Watch in several colors (Charcoal pictured) for $129.95 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag a $20 Amazon gift card. Thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
unitforhome via eBay offers the Huawei Honor Band 5 0.95" Smart Bracelet in several colors (Black pictured) for $32.99. With free shipping, that's $4 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS + 4G Smartwatch in White
or Black for $229 with free shipping. That's tied with our Amazon Prime Day mention and the lowest price we could find now by $70. Buy Now
StackSocial offers the Mobile Kingdom Bluetooth Smartwatch with Camera in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Coupon code "DN10" drops that to $20.70. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $76 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Today only, Lifestyle by Focus offers the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer for $87.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $70.39. With free shipping, that's $14 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $17.) Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Onyx/Red pictured) for $27.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $22.39. Plus, you'll bag $2.42 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's tied with our mention from over a week ago as $80 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
