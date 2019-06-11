New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$152 $200
free shipping
CE Overstock via Rakuten offers the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch in Gray/Silver or Peach/Rose Gold for $189.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $151.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $28. Buy Now
Features
- over 15 exercise modes & sleep monitor
- tracking of heart rate, steps, distance, calories, & more
- storage and playback for over 300 songs
- water resistance to 164 feet
- over 4 days of battery life
- small and large wrist bands
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch
$156
free shipping
Best by $34 and the lowest price we've seen
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch in Black or White for $194.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $155.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $34, although most charge $200 or more.)
Amazon · 4 mos ago
Lwsengme Silicone Sport Band for Apple Watch
$4
free shipping
That's $6 off and best price we could find
Lwsengme via Amazon offers its Lwsengme Silicone Sport Band for Apple Watch in several colors (Burlywood pictured) for $8.99. Coupon code "X9VJHP2A"
Amazon · 1 day ago
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch w/ Sport Loop
$379 $429
free shipping
Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch w/ Sport Loop in Gold/Pink Sand for $379 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Features
- 64-bit dual-core S4 processor
- 448x368 OLED display
- 16GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 5, and GPS
- electrical heart sensor
- up to 18 hour battery life
- watchOS 5
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Wishta Band for Apple Watch
$4 $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Wishta via Amazon offers its Wishta Band for Apple Watch in several colors (Flower 09 pictured) for $8.99. Coupon code "L5ELRN4N" cuts the price to $3.60. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last week, $5 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 38mm/40mm and 42mm/44mm
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Ray-Ban Men's Vintage Caravan Gradient Sunglasses
$60 $168
free shipping
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Vintage Caravan Gradient Sunglasses in Bronze Copper frame and Blue Brown Lens for $74.99. Apply coupon code "APPAREL20" to drop that to $59.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10 and the best price we've seen, although most charge $144 or more. Buy Now
Features
- 100% UV protection
- storage case and cleaning cloth
Rakuten · 4 days ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes
$27 $75
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in several colors (Stone Grey/Birch pictured) for $33.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $27.19. With free shipping, that's $2 under last week's mention and lowest price we could find by $18 today. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes 7 to 12
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses
$46 $188
free shipping
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses in Black for $57.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $46.39. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most charge $90 or more. Buy Now
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Burberry Men's Polo Shirts at Rakuten
$80 $195
free shipping
Walk into Fashion via Rakuten offers a selection of Burberry Men's Polo Shirts for $99.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $79.96. Plus, you'll receive $4.74 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's tied with our April mention and the best deal we could find today by $82. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
Sam's Club · 1 mo ago
Fitbit Alta HR Fitness Tracker w/ Extra Bands
from $50
$5 shipping
Best price we've seen & a low by $23
Sam's Club offers its members the Fitbit Alta HR Fitness Tracker with Two Extra Bands in size Large for $49.88 plus around $5 for shipping. (Non-members pay an additional $5.) That's $24 under our mention from three days ago of the tracker alone and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now for the tracker alone by $23.) It tracks your daily activity, heart rate, and sleep patterns and features an OLED display showing caller ID and fitness stats.
Note: For members only, it's also available in size Small at this price.
