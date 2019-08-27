Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, Adorama Camera via Rakuten offers the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch in Black for $169.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $135.96. With free shipping, that's $24 under our mention from six days ago and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $64.) Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Sport Band Aluminum Smart Watch in Black for $304 with free shipping. That's $56 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen for the Series 4 44mm model in any condition. It's also $75 less than what you'd pay for it new. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch with Sport Band in Space Gray/Black for $379 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50, although most charge $400 or more. (For further comparison, we saw it for $390 with $86 in Rakuten points in our July mention). Buy Now
Walmart offers the Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS + 4G Smartwatch in White for $229 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $70. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Portable Personal Therapeutic Steam Sauna with Large Chair in Silver for $85.90. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts that to $68.72. With free shipping, that's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a similar item elsewhere, although we saw it in another color for $8 less last month. Buy Now
