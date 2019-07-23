Adorama Camera via Rakuten offers the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch in Black for $169.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $135.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $34, although we saw it for about $10 less via Kohl's cash in our mention from last week. Buy Now
- over 15 exercise modes & sleep monitor
- tracking of heart rate, steps, distance, calories, & more
- storage and playback for over 300 songs
- water resistance to 164 feet
- over 4 days of battery life
- small and large wrist bands
- Model: FB504GMBK
Kcool via Amazon offers the Zoppri Kids' GPS Smartwatch in Deep Blue for $35.99. Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "2TBB7W5L" for a final price of $25.19. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 10 games
- Smart clock
- Pedometer
- 1.5" LCD screen
Walmart offers the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in White or Black for $199 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and $80 less than most stores charge. Buy Now
StackSocial offers the Mobile Kingdom Bluetooth Smartwatch with Camera in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Coupon code "DN10" drops that to $20.70. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $76 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 1.56" LCD display
- 2.0MP camera
- Bluetooth 3.0
- GSM compatible (select frequencies)
- pedometer, sleep monitor, and sedentary reminder
TTH-US via Amazon offers the Duiwoim Kids' GPS Smartwatch in Pink for $58.98. Coupon code "MCFF48V8" cuts the price to $50.13. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- IP67 waterproof rating
- 2-way communication
- SOS key
- camera
- flashlight
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger x Disney Unisex GEL-PTG MT Shoes in White/White for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $51. Buy Now
- Plus, you'll bag $2.97 in Rakuten points through July 21.
- available in select sizes 4 to 12
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Sperry Men's Oak Island Polarized Browline Aviator Sunglasses in several colors (Navy Horn pictured) for $20. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $16. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $44, although most retailers charge around $99. Buy Now
- polarized
- 100% UV protection
- includes storage pouch and cleaning cloth
Ending today, ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Tiger Gel-Mai Shoes in Black/White for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $29.59.
Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points. That's tied with last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (That is a low today by $47.)
Update: The points offer has expired, but these are still at a great price low. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 7 to 12
PUMA offers its PUMA Men's Carson 2 New Core Running Shoes in several colors (Charcoal Grey/Black pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $24. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's a price low now by $11.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7 to 14
