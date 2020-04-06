Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Fitbit Versa Smartwatch
$100 $200
free shipping w/ $100

That's the best price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • It's available in Black.
Features
  • tracks heart rate, steps, calories burned, and more
  • store up to 300 songs
  • text alerts
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Watches Nordstrom Rack Fitbit
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register