Walmart · 22 mins ago
Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch
$99 $160
free shipping

That's $61 off and the best price we've seen, as it beats Black Friday deals from several other stores. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Available in several colors
  • tracks 24/7 heart rate & sleep stages
  • 15+ exercise modes
  • apps for sports, weather & more
  • call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications
  • Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
