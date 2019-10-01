New
Rakuten · 56 mins ago
Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch
$170 w/ $17 in Rakuten Points $200
free shipping

Thanks to the included $16.90 in Rakuten Super Points, that's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Adorama Camera via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "SPORTS15" to get this discount.
Features
  • available in Stone/Mist Gray Aluminum
  • sleep tracking and 24/7 heart rate tracking
  • swimproof up to 164 feet
  • voice commands with Amazon Alexa
  • 5+ day battery life
  • all-day motivation reminders
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SPORTS15"
  • Expires 10/1/2019
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Watches Rakuten Fitbit
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register