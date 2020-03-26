Open Offer in New Tab
29 mins ago
Fitbit Premium Membership
free 90-day trial

To redeem your 90-day Premium trial, open the Fitbit app and tap on the "Premium" tab in the lower-right corner. This trial offer is only valid through the Fitbit app and is only available for new Premium users who use their Fitbit app in English.

  • If you're not eligible for a 90-day Premium trial, you may still be able to redeem a 90-day trial of Fitbit Coach—available in English, Spanish, French, German, and Portuguese. To access Fitbit Coach, download and open the Fitbit Coach app
  • Free trial only redeemable in app.
  • Valid payment method required.
  • Cancel at least 24 hours before free trial ends to avoid subscription fees.
  Published 29 min ago
  Popularity: 4/5
  Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
