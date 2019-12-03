Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 28 mins ago
Fitbit Charge 3 SE HR Activity Tracker
$100 $150
free shipping

Low by $20 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • heart rate tracking
  • measures steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, stairs climbed, minutes of activity, length and quality of sleep
  • up to 7 days of battery life
  • water-resistant up to 150 feet
  • compatible with iOS or Android devices
