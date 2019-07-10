New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Fitbit Charge 3 HR Tracker
$120
free shipping
Walmart offers the Fitbit Charge 3 HR Activity Tracker in Graphite/Black or Blue Gray/Rose Gold for $119.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our February mention and the lowest price we've seen (low today by $23.) Buy Now
Features
  • Heart rate tracking
  • Measures steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, stairs climbed, minutes of activity, length and quality of sleep
  • Up to 7 days of battery life
  • Water-resistant up to 150 feet
  • Compatible with iOS or Android devices
  • Model: FB409GMBK
