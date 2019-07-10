New
$120
free shipping
Walmart offers the Fitbit Charge 3 HR Activity Tracker in Graphite/Black or Blue Gray/Rose Gold for $119.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our February mention and the lowest price we've seen (low today by $23.) Buy Now
Features
- Heart rate tracking
- Measures steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, stairs climbed, minutes of activity, length and quality of sleep
- Up to 7 days of battery life
- Water-resistant up to 150 feet
- Compatible with iOS or Android devices
- Model: FB409GMBK
Details
