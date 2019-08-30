Get it Speedy via Rakuten offers the Fitbit Charge 3 HR Activity Tracker in Black/Graphite for $129.95. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $103.96. Plus, you'll bag $15.45 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $15 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $61.) Deal ends August 29. Buy Now