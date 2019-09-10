Personalize your DealNews Experience
date 2019-09-10
Get it Speedy via Rakuten offers the Fitbit Charge 3 HR Activity Tracker in Black/Graphite for $129.95. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $103.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for the same price with $15 in Rakuten points last week. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Smart Fitness Tracker in several colors (Black pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "LJX13028" drops that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $519.99. Coupon code "BUY85" cuts it to $434.99. With free shipping, that's $121 under last month's mention (which came with $83 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $85.) Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the GoPlus 20" 7-Speed Folding Bike in Black for $169.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $135.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offer the Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit for $129.99. Coupon code "GG20A" cuts that to $109.19. With free shipping, that's $34 under last month's mention and the best deal we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price now by $33.) Buy Now
