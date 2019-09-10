New
Rakuten · 15 mins ago
Fitbit Charge 3 HR Tracker
$104
free shipping

Get it Speedy via Rakuten offers the Fitbit Charge 3 HR Activity Tracker in Black/Graphite for $129.95. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $103.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for the same price with $15 in Rakuten points last week. Buy Now

Features
  • heart rate tracking
  • measures steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, stairs climbed, minutes of activity, length and quality of sleep
  • up to 7 days of battery life
  • water-resistant up to 150 feet
  • compatible with iOS or Android devices
  • Model: FB409
  • Code "SPORTS20"
  • Expires 9/10/2019
