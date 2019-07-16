New
Rakuten · 19 mins ago
Fitbit Charge 3 HR Tracker
$104 $140
free shipping
Get it Speedy via Rakuten offers the Fitbit Charge 3 HR Activity Tracker in Black/Graphite for $129.95. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $103.96. With free shipping, that's $16 under our expired mention from two days ago, and the best outright price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $16). Buy Now
Features
  • heart rate tracking
  • measures steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, stairs climbed, minutes of activity, length and quality of sleep
  • up to 7 days of battery life
  • water-resistant up to 150 feet
  • compatible with iOS or Android devices
  • Model: FB409GMBK
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SPORTS20"
  • Expires 7/16/2019
    Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Fitness Trackers Rakuten Fitbit
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register