Rakuten · 19 mins ago
$104 $140
free shipping
Get it Speedy via Rakuten offers the Fitbit Charge 3 HR Activity Tracker in Black/Graphite for $129.95. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $103.96. With free shipping, that's $16 under our expired mention from two days ago, and the best outright price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $16). Buy Now
Features
- heart rate tracking
- measures steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, stairs climbed, minutes of activity, length and quality of sleep
- up to 7 days of battery life
- water-resistant up to 150 feet
- compatible with iOS or Android devices
- Model: FB409GMBK
Details
Amazon · 1 day ago
Fitvii Fitness Tracker w/ Heart Rate Monitor
$20 $46
free shipping
Fitvii via Amazon offers the Fitvii Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor in several colors (Black pictured) for $45.99. Clip the $3 coupon on the page and apply coupon code "50ZPXAWT" to cut the price to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $26 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 24/7 HR & BP monitoring
- IP67 waterproof rating
- sedentary alert
Ends Today
Amazon · 1 day ago
MorePro Waterproof Health Tracker
$18 $46
free shipping
MorePro via Amazon offers its MorePro Waterproof Health Tracker in several colors (Purple pictured) for $45.99. Clip the $5 off on page coupon and apply code "50MNTL49" to drop the price to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $28 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- color screen
- dynamic heart rate and auto sleep monitor
- built-in USB charging cable
Amazon · 1 day ago
Letscom Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor
$23 $36
free shipping
DFWL via Amazon offers the Letscom Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor in Black for $35.99. Coupon code "35FKE3Y5" drops the price to $23.39. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- sleep monitor
- IP68 waterproof
- pedometer
- step counter
- color screen
- Model: ID131Color HR
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch
$152 $270
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch in Black for $189.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $151.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $38, although most charge $200 or more.) Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Vilano Men's Tuono 2.0 700c Aluminum Road Bike
$209
free shipping
Outlet Stores via Rakuten offers the Vilano Men's Tuono 2.0 700c Aluminum Road Bike in Black for $249. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $209. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40. It's available in 50 cm, 54 cm, and 58 cm sizes. Buy Now
Features
- 6061 Double Butted aluminum aero frame
- 700c 11/8" threadless fork
- Shimano A050 SIS handlebar-mounted shifters
- disc brakes
- Model: 550-T2DBRK
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses
$48 w/ $3 in Rakuten points $188
free shipping
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses in Black for $54.99. Coupon code "ARE7A" cuts that to $47.99. Plus, you'll bag $2.82 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's a buck under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $11.) Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
BestMassage Multi-Function Power Tower with Dip Station
$92 $115
free shipping
Factory Direct via eBay offers the BestMassage Multi-Function Power Tower with Dip Station for $114.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $91.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
