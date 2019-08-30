Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Get It Speedy via Rakuten offers the Fitbit Alta Heart Rate + Fitness Large Wristband in Blue/Gray for $79.95. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $63.96. Plus, you'll bag $9.45 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $24, although we saw it for $5 less in the Small version in our mention from last month. Buy Now
Get it Speedy via Rakuten offers the Fitbit Charge 3 HR Activity Tracker in Black/Graphite for $129.95. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $103.96. Plus, you'll bag $15.45 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $15 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $61.) Deal ends August 29. Buy Now
Cozylife via Walmart offers the Huawei Honor Band 5 0.95" Smart Bracelet in several colors (Black pictured) for $31.33. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Banggood offers preorders of the Zeblaze HYBRID Dual Modes Smart Watch for $29.99. Shipping adds $1.70. That's $40 off list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Fitness Tracker in several colors (Black pictured) for $99.99. Coupon code "LJXY12702" drops that to $12.99. With free shipping, that's $87 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music GPS Fitness Smartwatch in Black/Silver for $249.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $209.99. Plus, you'll bag $31.35 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $40, although we saw it for $19 less in our June mention. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Portable Personal Therapeutic Steam Sauna with Large Chair in Silver for $85.90. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts that to $68.72. With free shipping, that's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a similar item elsewhere, although we saw it in another color for $8 less last month. Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Monoprice Pure Outdoor Collection 1-Liter Cooking System for $39.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Hausman Leather Oxford Shoes in Butterscotch or Dark Tan for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now
Sign In or Register