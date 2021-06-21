FitTrack Coupon: 15% off sitewide

New
FitTrack · 45 mins ago
15% off sitewide
free shipping
Take 15% off smart scales, fitness trackers, and more via coupon code "DNPRIME15". Shop Now at FitTrack
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Fitbit Kids' Ace 2 Activity Tracker
$30 w/ Prime $70
free shipping
It's the best price we've seen and a low now by at least $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In several colors (Night Sky/ Neon Yellow pictured).
Features
- virtual badges and fun on-screen celebrations when meeting goals
- swim proof (water resistant to 50 meters)
- sleep tracking, bedtime reminders, and silent alarms
- battery life up to 5 days
- compatible with IOS and Android Model: FB414BKBU
- Model: FB414BKBU
- UPC: 811138033415
Amazon · 6 days ago
Fitbit Devices at Amazon
$50 off
free shipping
Save up to 33% off the Fitbit Charge 4, with three options to choose from. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition Fitness and Activity Tracker for $119.99 ($50 off list).
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate,
$57 w/ Prime $100
free shipping
That's $9 under our previous mention and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black/Black pictured).
Features
- 10-day battery life
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- track all-day activity: your steps, distance, hourly activity, & calories burned
- Model: FB418BKCR
- UPC: 810038852799
Kohl's · 1 wk ago
Fitness Trackers and Smart Watches at Kohl's
Up to 43% off + Kohl's Cash
free shipping w/ $75
Shop over 150 smartwatches and fitness trackers from Fitbit, iTouch, Garmin, Fossil, Citizen, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
Tips
- You'll get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent. Redeemable online or in-store June 21 - July 4.
- Bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more; otherwise shipping adds $8.95. Store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids for $39.99 (a low by $17).
Sign In or Register