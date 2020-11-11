New
Walmart · 15 mins ago
$38 $79
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- four attachments
- six speeds
- up to 75-minute run time
Details
New
Walmart · 14 mins ago
Walmart Black Friday Sale
Now Live
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, streaming devices, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Ideapad 3 10th-Gen Pentium Gold 14" Laptop w/ 128GB SSD
$149 $320
free shipping
Save $171 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- Intel Pentium Gold 6405U Comet Lake 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- Model: 81WA00B1US
New
Walmart · 2 hrs ago
Onn 50" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV
$128 $180
free shipping
That's $52 under the best price we could find for a TV with these specs elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 2160p (4K) resolution
- 3 HDMI inputs & 1 USB port
- Roku streaming services, including VUDU, Netflix, Youtube, Disney +, Hulu, and more
- Model: 100021258
New
Walmart · 54 mins ago
Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer Bundle
$79 $169
free shipping
It's the best deal we could find by $90. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 13A motor generates up to 2,000 PSI/1.6 GPM
- onboard 1-liter foam cannon
- 34" extension wand, 20-foot high pressure hose, & 35-foot power code
- patio cleaning attachment and needle clean-out tool
- 3 quick connect nozzles
- Model: PX2598P-MAX
