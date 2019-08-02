Fit & Fresh offers its Fit & Fresh Cereal Container 2-Pack for $17.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSCEREAL60" drops it to $7.20. With $4.99 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6.



It's also available in a 3-Pack for $8.80 plus $4.99 for shipping via the above coupon. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now