Fit & Fresh offers its Fit & Fresh Cereal Container 2-Pack for $17.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSCEREAL60" drops it to $7.20. With $4.99 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6.
It's also available in a 3-Pack for $8.80 plus $4.99 for shipping via the above coupon. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- Each container holds 120 oz.
- 4-sided locking lid
- BPA-free
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Walmart offers the Nine Stars Touchless 13.2-Gallon Trash Can in Grey or Black for $35 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same.
- motion sensor
- ring liner
- three C batteries required (not included)
- Model: DZT-50-9
EPFamily Direct via Amazon continues to offer the SimpleHouseware Pan and Pot Lid Organizer Rack in Bronze for $14.87 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention at $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- holds up to five pans
- measures 8.75'' x 9'' x 12''
Amazon offers the Keurig 2.0 32-oz. Thermal Carafe in Silver for $12.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
- You can save an extra 53 cents by choosing free no-rush shipping
- double-wall stainless steel construction
- 4-cup capacity (32-oz.)
- Model: 119352
