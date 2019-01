Fit & Fresh offers its Fit & Fresh Scarlet Snowman Casserole Carrier 2-Piece Set in Red/White for $24.99. Coupon code "DNSNOW50" cuts the price to. Withfor shipping, that's $13 off list and is the lowest price we could find. The larger carrier holds most 9x13" baking dishes and the smaller carrier holds most 9x9" baking dishes. Deal ends February 3.