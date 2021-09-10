New
MorningSave · 1 hr ago
$29 $56
free shipping
You'd pay at least $2 more if you bought these separately elsewhere. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Features
- 1x Fiskars Pro Painter’s Utility Knife
- 1x Fiskars Pro Snap-off Utility Knife
- Accommodates 18mm snap-off utility blades
- Features a 5-gallon paint bucket opener
- #1 size Flathead screwdriver bit
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Amazon Basics 11-in-1 Multi-Tool with Nylon Sheath
$11 $18
free shipping w/ Prime
That is $7 below list. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- measures 4.1" x 0.87" x 1.8"
- needle nose pliers, standard pliers, wire cutter, knife, saw, slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, can opener, bottle opener, rope cutter, and file
- nylon pouch with belt loop
- Model: DS-MFAMZ005
Amazon · 4 days ago
Keecow 14-in-1 Hammer Multitool
$14 $31
free shipping
Apply coupon code "55M6S1Z2" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's sold by HYHZ via Amazon.
Features
- hammer, wrench, needle nose pliers, screwdrivers, wire cutters, bottle and can openers, saw, fish scaler, and hexagon wrench
- carry case
Amazon · 1 day ago
Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Multi-Tool Pocket Knife
$9.29 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of a buck off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Jellas Tactical Folding Knife
$7.19 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Take $5 off with coupon code "ZWK2WLXX". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Grey at this price.
- Sold by Jellas via Amazon.
Features
- 7" long
- locking high carbon stainless steel blade with smooth and jagged edge
- aluminum handle
- weighs around 3 ounces
- bottle opener
- glass impactor
- Model: KS01
New
MorningSave · 1 hr ago
World Famous BBQ LED Off the Wall Sign
$59 $70
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- Powered by 2 AA batteries (not included)
MorningSave · 2 days ago
3P Experts EAZY-ARM Phone Holder 2-Pack
$12 $40
free shipping
That's a savings of $28 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
MorningSave · 3 days ago
Nextex Men's French Terry Shorts 3-Pack
$29 $90
free shipping
Get three pairs of shorts at under $10 each with coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" for free shipping. Buy Now at MorningSave
Features
- 65% polyester, 35% cotton
- 2 side pockets with zipper closure
MorningSave · 1 wk ago
Nextex Men's Dry-Fit T-Shirt 5-Pack (S & M only)
$29 $125
free shipping
Since shipping is free, it's under $6 per T-shirt. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Sign In or Register