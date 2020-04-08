Open Offer in New Tab
Northern Tool · 44 mins ago
Fiskars Nonstick Micro-Tip Pruning Snips
$11 $15
curbside pickup

That's $4 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Opt for curbside pickup (choose ship-to-store at checkout) where available to dodge the $6.99 shipping charge.
  • It's currently backordered online, but you can order at this price.
Features
  • Easy spring-action design gently opens blades after each cut
  • Soft-grip touch points enhance comfort and control
  • Awarded the Arthritis Foundation's ease of Use Commendation
  • Model: 399241-1001
