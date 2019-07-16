New
Walmart · 38 mins ago
FirstBuild Opal Nugget Ice Maker
$342 $525
free shipping

Walmart offers the FirstBuild Opal Nugget Ice Maker for $341.99 with free shipping. That's $89 under our January mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $132.) Buy Now

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same price.
Features
  • 24-lb. capacity
  • produces 1 lb. per hour
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Private Label Brands
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register