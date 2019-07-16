Walmart offers the FirstBuild Opal Nugget Ice Maker for $341.99 with free shipping. That's $89 under our January mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $132.) Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same price.
- 24-lb. capacity
- produces 1 lb. per hour
WowItIsCool offers the Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker for $18.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- non-stick coating
- makes sandwiches w/ English muffins, biscuits, small bagels, and more
Amazon offers the Cosori 1.7-Liter Cordless Electric Kettle for $39.99. Clip the $10 off coupon to cut that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
- LED indicator light
- auto shut-off
- boil-dry protection
K & J Products via Amazon offers its K & J Products Keurig Charcoal Water Filter Replacement 12-Pack for $9.95. Check out via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $9.45. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
- fits a wide range of machines (excluding Cuisinart)
- micro-mesh cover
Surophy US via Amazon offers their Surophy 9-Piece Instant Pot Accessory Set for $29.99. Coupon code "MFJGHW4U" drops the price to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- includes steamer, springform pan, egg steamer rack, egg bites mold, kitchen tongs, mitts, pot holder, and dish clip
- compatible with Instant Pot and other 5-, 6-, or 8-quart pressure cooker models
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Amazon offers the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Quart 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker for $39.95 with free shipping. That's $8 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $20.) Buy Now
- Target offers it for the same price
- functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pot, yogurt maker, and warmer.
- Model: Duo Mini
As one of its Prime Day deals and for Prime members only, Amazon offers the Keurig K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee, Latte & Cappuccino Maker for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $28 under our May mention, the lowest price we could find by $60, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- programmable auto-off
- four cup sizes
- dishwasher safe
Amazon offers the Dash Mini Maker Grill and Panini Press in Red for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- non-stick cooking surface
- 350-watt power
- Model: DMG001RD
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants in several colors (Stone pictured) for $8 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from almost two weeks ago, $32 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Get free shipping on orders over $35
- available in select sizes from 38x30 to 40x30
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 98-foot range
One Fire via Amazon offers its One Fire LED Desk Lamp in Black or White for $18.99. Clip the 10% off coupon and apply coupn code "X2JX3FAP" to cut that to $8.54. Plus Prime members qualify for free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 20.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, but the price has dropped to $14.24 before coupon, $7.12 after. Buy Now
- 3 lighting modes
- USB charging port
- touch controls
- memory function
