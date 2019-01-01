Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Costco · 52 mins ago
First Alert Z-Wave Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm 3-Pack
from $80
free shipping

That's $55 under the lowest price we could find for three units elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco

Tips
  • Non-members pay a $5 surcharge.
Features
  • Wireless connection to a Z-wave hub
  • Electrochemical carbon monoxide and photoelectric smoke sensors
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Home Security Costco First Alert
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register