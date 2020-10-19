That's the best price we could find for this quantity by $55. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a $5 surcharge.
- wireless connection to a Z-wave hub
- electrochemical carbon monoxide and photoelectric smoke sensors
-
Expires 10/19/2020
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's the best price we could find for this number of them by $39. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 85dB alarm
- Model: CO400-6pk
That's $29 under our June mention of a new one and the lowest price we could find by $58 for a new camera today. Buy Now at Amazon
- A 1-year Ring warranty applies.
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- IR LEDs for low light recording
- two-way audio
- 115° horizontal field of view
- motion detection
- rechargeable battery pack included
- Model: 8SS1S8-WEN0
Apply coupon code "8FMS6XDE" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Singmi via Amazon.
- Available in Brushed Nickel.
- emergency key
- dual unlock mode
- voice guided programming
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "NG9C9HPZ" to get $15 off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by PriSecu via Amazon.
- 1080p resolution
- microSD card slot
- motion detection
Save $20 on this well-rated and highly reviewed keyless lock. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hugolog via Amazon.
- pick and bump proof
- up to 20 user codes with 4-10 digit length
- one single-use temporary code
- replaces existing deadbolt
- one-press locking
- auto-lock, vacation mode, silent mode
- low battery indicator
- uses 4 AA alkaline batteries (not included)
- IP54 weather resistance
- Model: JU01
That's now roughly about $240 less than you'd pay for a laptop with similar specs a quite a bit of bang for your buck. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay an additional 5% surcharge.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Window 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YK006XUS
It's the lowest price we could find by $147. Buy Now at Costco
- 120Hz refresh rate
- a7 Gen 3 Intelligent processor
- magic remote
- Model: 75UN8570AUD.AUS
That's the best price we've seen by $10. Buy Now at Costco
- base station
- keypad
- range extender
- motion sensor
- 6 contact sensors
That's $28 less than what most stores charge. Buy Now at Costco
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Works with Alexa & the Google Assistant
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- 120 Hz refresh rate / X-motion clarity
- 2 USB ports
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: XBR65X90CH
Sign In or Register