Walmart offers the First Alert Water and Fire Protector File Chest for $34.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the First Alert Battery-Operated Combination Carbon Monoxide and Smoke Detector for $22.57 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Amazon offers the First Alert Hardwired Smoke Alarm with Battery Backup for $9.84 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the First Alert Smoke Detector and Carbon Monoxide Detector Alarm for $23.94 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $9 under our April mention and the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the First Alert Standard Home Fire Extinguisher for $16.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
For its members only, Costco offers the Ring Alarm Wireless 10-Piece Security Kit for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price now by $59.) Buy Now
Today only, Home Depot takes 25% off a selection of Kidde Fire Safety Equipment. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Dr. Viva via Amazon offers its Dr. Viva Mini Wireless Spy Camera for $59.98. Coupon code "CRDK3M8K" cuts that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Meco-Direct via Amazon offers the Meco 1080p Wireless Battery Powered Home Security Camera for $79.99. Coupon code "YI6MKLZC" drops the price to $49.59. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Amazon offers the First Alert Designer 2.5-lb. Home Fire Extinguisher for $19.59 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $8 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the First Alert Kitchen Fire Extinguisher for $17.29 with free shipping for Prime members. That is the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
