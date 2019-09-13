Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's tied with our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $9 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the First Alert Standard Home Fire Extinguisher for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the First Alert Battery-Operated Combination Carbon Monoxide and Smoke Detector for $22.57 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $11.
Update: The price has increased slightly to $23.25. Buy Now
Walmart offers the First Alert Water and Fire Protector File Chest for $34.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Amazon offers the First Alert Z-Wave 2-in-1 Smoke Detector & Carbon Monoxide Alarm for $33.73 with free shipping. That's slightly below our April mention and the second-lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $6, although major stores charge around $45.) Buy Now
That's $254 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
It is a low by about a buck, although most stores charge $13 or more, and it's a buck under our July mention. Buy Now
Various sellers at eBay takes up to 30% off a selection of emergency essentials. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, the majority of these orders bag free shipping. Save on over 390 items. Shop Now
That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it $2 less in July. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
That's $5 under the lowest price we could find for a similar dish rack sold elsewhere. Buy Now
Save on a variety of sizes, starting at $8.99 Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
It's $3 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $6.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the First Alert Hardwired Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector for $33.59 with free shipping. That's tied with last year's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Amazon offers the First Alert Kitchen Fire Extinguisher for $17.29 with free shipping for Prime members. That is the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the First Alert Pro5 5-lb. Fire Extinguisher for $41 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for $7 less in April. Buy Now
