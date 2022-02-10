That's a savings of $10 for Ace Rewards members and the best price we could find by a buck. You can plug this device into any standard outlet in your home. Unlike many battery-operated models, this plug-in device has battery-backup which keeps it working during a power outage and an end-of-life sensor let's you know when to replace the entire unit. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- battery back-up
- digital display
- includes two AA batteries
Many stores charge close to $200 for similar. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Philex Electronic Ltd via Amazon.
- In several colors (White pictured).
- Bluetooth Speaker
- QI Wireless Charging
- Dual Alarm Dimmable LED Display
Shop bundles in several different options, and save up to 40%. Shop Now at Tile
- Pictured is the Tile Performance Pack in Jewelscape for $36.99 ($26 off).
That's $37 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7 AA batteries required
- readings for indoor and outdoor temperature, humidity, wind speed/direction, pressure trends, and rainfall totals
- lightning detection
- HD display
- Model: 01532M
That is $24 less than you'd pay direct from FosPower. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by sfplanet via eBay.
- 4000mAh power bank
- USB port
- crank lever power, solar panel power, and microUSB rechargeable
- SOS alarm w/ siren and flashing light
- flashlight w/ motion sensor
- receive NOAA channels
- AM/FM function
- Model: FOSPWB-2410
Choose from a selection of 6 power tools and receive a free battery. This is an incredible deal since the battery kit retails at $149 in most stores. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- For any of the 6 bare tools listed, on the product page, click "Select Item" to add the DCBP034C (the $149 kit) to your cart for free.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt DCS565B 20V 6.5" Circular Saw + Battery Kit for $179 ($149 savings).
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- smartswipe fingertip
- size L
Shop discounted tools from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Werner, Craftsman, and more. You'll also find discounts on light bulbs, soil, fertilizers, and bird feed, amongst many other things. Plus, there are special discounts for Ace Rewards members only. (Not a member? It's free to join). Additionally, we rarely see new items added to this sale, and this is the first time we have in quite some time. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's $2 under Lowe's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- complies with all current 10-year legislation in U.S. states / cities where required
- 85dB alarm
- test/silence button
- Model: 0827B
