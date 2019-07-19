sponsored
New
ZHIJU USA · 33 mins ago
$8 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Zhiju USA via Amazon offers the Firsfor Car Sun Shade 4-Pack for $12.95. Coupon code "406K7HHW" cuts that to $7.77. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Buy Now
Features
- two transparent sun shades
- two semi-transparent sun shades
- each measures 20" x 12''
Details
Comments
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Accell Portable Electric Vehicle Charger
$250 $370
free shipping
Walmart offers the Accell Dual-Voltage AxFAST Portable Electric Vehicle Charger for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 24.6-foot cable
- 100- to 240-volt range
- compatible with all electric vehicles that meet SAE J1772 standards
- Model: P-120240V.USA-001
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
QuickJack 5,000-lb. Capacity Portable Car Lift
$1,099 $1,365
free shipping
Home Depot the QuickJack 5,000-lb. Capacity Portable Car Lift for $1,099 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $266, although we saw this for $99 less in December. Buy Now
Features
- Lift reaches full rise in just 31 seconds
- Quick connect/disconnect hoses
- Dual locking positions
- Remote push-button control
- Model: BL-5000SLX AC 110v
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Ezunstuck Tire Traction Aid Tool 2-Pack
$139 $199
free shipping
Carefreeshopping via Amazon offers the Ezunstuck Medium TireTraction Aid Tool 2-Pack for $199. Coupon code "EIVDXPET" cuts that to $139.30. With free shipping, that's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- increases friction between spinning tire and road surface
- storage box and work gloves included
- 5 adjustable positions
- Model: EZ-D02M2L
2 wks ago
Michelin Welcome Baby Kit
free
free shipping
Michelin offers its Michelin Welcome Baby Kit for free, also with free shipping, when you fill out a short form. Plus, the form enters you for a chance to win three sets of Michelin Premier tires and three Graco car seats. You'll also receive a promo code for a Mastercard Reward Card worth up to $100 with the purchase of four select Michelin tires. Even if you have no use for most of the items, the plush, tire pressure gauge, and tread depth penny easily make this worthwhile. Shop Now
Tips
- Can also substitute as a last minute Dirty Santa gift since Karen insists you have to play every year, although you have no interest in it.
Features
- Michelin Man plush
- Michelin-Branded tread depth penny
- Michelin-Branded tire pressure gauge
- co-branded kit letter
- several coupons and brochures
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug
$11
pickup at Walmart
It's the best deal we could find by $6
Walmart offers the Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug in several varieties for $22.88. This $12 mail-in rebate cuts it to $10.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and about $6 less than you'd pay at local auto parts stores after the same rebate.
Amazon · 4 days ago
ArmorAll Polyester Garage Flooring
$130
free shipping
Amazon continues to offer the Armor All 88" x 17-Foot Commercial Polyester Garage Flooring in Charcoal Grey for $129.70 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
Tips
- Home Depot matches this deal
Amazon · 1 mo ago
J-B Weld 10-oz. Steel Reinforced Epoxy
$10
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $3
Amazon offers Prime members the J-B Weld 10-oz. Original Professional Size Steel Reinforced Epoxy for $10.35 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. It sets in four to six hours to a dark grey color.
iTunes · 2 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 3 wks ago
First Responder On Call Trauma Kit Bag
$13
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Empty First Responder On Call Trauma Kit Bag in several colors (Orange pictured) for $12.95 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- orange reflectors
- 2 outer pockets
- zippered compartment
- adjustable shoulder strap
- reinforced plastic carry handle
- Model: 999205
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "J5SDCI4Y" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships exclusively via ground and may have an extended delivery time.
Features
- requires no additional hardware
- ideal for traveling
Walmart · 2 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
