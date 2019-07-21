New
Zhiju USA Inc. · 54 mins ago
$6 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Zhiju USA via Amazon offers the Firsfor Car Sun Shade 4-Pack for $12.95. Coupon code "50CH6LVG" cuts that to $6.47. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Buy Now
Features
- two transparent sun shades
- two semi-transparent sun shades
- each measures 20" x 12''
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Walmart · 4 wks ago
Accell Portable Electric Vehicle Charger
$250 $370
free shipping
Walmart offers the Accell Dual-Voltage AxFAST Portable Electric Vehicle Charger for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 24.6-foot cable
- 100- to 240-volt range
- compatible with all electric vehicles that meet SAE J1772 standards
- Model: P-120240V.USA-001
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
QuickJack 5,000-lb. Capacity Portable Car Lift
$1,099 $1,365
free shipping
Home Depot the QuickJack 5,000-lb. Capacity Portable Car Lift for $1,099 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $266, although we saw this for $99 less in December. Buy Now
Features
- Lift reaches full rise in just 31 seconds
- Quick connect/disconnect hoses
- Dual locking positions
- Remote push-button control
- Model: BL-5000SLX AC 110v
Ends Today
Amazon · 2 days ago
Waulnpekq Car Cup Holder Gooseneck Phone Mount
$9 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Waulnpekq Direct via Amazon offers its Waulnpekq Car Cup Holder Gooseneck Phone Mount in Black for $20.99. Coupon code "57B9BZG4" drops that to $9.03. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could. Buy Now
Features
- 8" gooseneck
- fits most standard cup holders
- adjustable base width from 2.65" to 3.75"
- fits cell phone widths from 1.9" to 3.75"
Amazon · 13 hrs ago
Aokur Dash Backup Camera
$19 $39
free shipping
Aokur via Amazon offers its Aokur Dash Backup Camera for $38.99. Coupon code "JTG22Y4G" cuts that to $19.49. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 4.3" LCD monitor
- night vision
- IP68 waterproof
- 170° wide viewing angle
- Model: 5864145859
3 wks ago
Michelin Welcome Baby Kit
free
free shipping
Michelin offers its Michelin Welcome Baby Kit for free, also with free shipping, when you fill out a short form. Plus, the form enters you for a chance to win three sets of Michelin Premier tires and three Graco car seats. You'll also receive a promo code for a Mastercard Reward Card worth up to $100 with the purchase of four select Michelin tires. Even if you have no use for most of the items, the plush, tire pressure gauge, and tread depth penny easily make this worthwhile. Shop Now
Tips
- Can also substitute as a last minute Dirty Santa gift since Karen insists you have to play every year, although you have no interest in it.
Features
- Michelin Man plush
- Michelin-Branded tread depth penny
- Michelin-Branded tire pressure gauge
- co-branded kit letter
- several coupons and brochures
Walmart · 2 days ago
Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug
$11 after rebate
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug in several varieties for $22.88. This $12 mail-in rebate cuts it to $10.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and about $18 less than you'd pay at local auto parts stores after the same rebate. Buy Now
Amazon · 3 days ago
Bosch Icon Wiper Blade
from $12 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Bosch Icon Windshield Wiper Blade, with prices starting from $12.33. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $8. Shop Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 13A through 20OE (prices vary by size)
Amazon · 3 days ago
Leelbox Dashboard Car Phone Mount
$6 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Leelbox via Amazon offers its Leelbox Dashboard Car Phone Mount for $13.99. Coupon code "WLITCVFZ" drops that to $6.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and a buck under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- comes with 4 cable clips
- 3M brand sticky pad
- fits 3" to 6.5" devices
- Model: 5823858515
iTunes · 4 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 13 hrs ago
Lixada Bug Zapper
$10 $26
free shipping
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59422" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to six weeks to arrive.
Features
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
Amazon · 10 hrs ago
Wetike Kids' Slip-On Sneakers
from $12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Wetike Flagship Store via Amazon offers the Wetike Kids' Slip-On Sneakers in several styles/colors (Elegant Khaki pictured) from $19.99. Coupon code "PWNES963" cuts the starting price to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes 1 Little Kid to 7 Big Kid
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
