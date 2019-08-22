Yescom USA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 9-Foot Patio Umbrella with Solar-Powered LED Lights in several colors (Chocolate pictured) for $59.99. Coupon code "YES12" cuts that to $47.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $55 outside of other Yescom storefronts, although we saw it for a buck less in our June mention. Buy Now