Verizon offers its Fios Gigabit Connection bundled with a TV Test Drive and a Phone for $79.99/month for two years. Plus, you'll get a $250 Visa Prepaid Card. Buy Now at Verizon Fios
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the Refurb Verizon Ellipsis 8" 16GB Wi-Fi + 4G Android Tablet in Blue or White for $54.95 with free shipping. That's about $50 off and the best deal we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
