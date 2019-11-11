New
Verizon Fios · 58 mins ago
Fios Gigabit Connection + TV Test Drive + Phone for $79.99/month for 2-years and get a $250 Visa Prepaid Card
$80 with $250 Visa Prepaid Card

Verizon offers its Fios Gigabit Connection bundled with a TV Test Drive and a Phone for $79.99/month for two years. Plus, you'll get a $250 Visa Prepaid Card. Buy Now at Verizon Fios

  • Expires 11/11/2019
    Published 58 min ago
