New
eBay · 25 mins ago
Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$8
free shipping

That's a buck off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Luckymall88 via eBay.
Features
  • LED display
  • monitors oxygen and heart rate
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Medicine & Medical eBay
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register