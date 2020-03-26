Open Offer in New Tab
TomTop
Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$13 $22
free shipping

That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at TomTop

  • They are available in several colors.
  • It ships from China and may take up to six weeks to arrive.
Features
  • measures blood pressure, oxygen level, and pulse
  • LED digital display
