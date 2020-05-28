Cafago · 51 mins ago
$12 $26
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- This item ships from China and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
Features
- LED display
- measures blood oxygen saturation levels, pulse rate, and strength
Details
Comments
-
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Vistaprint · 3 wks ago
Vistaprint Replaceable Nanofilter System Face Masks
Pre-orders for $18 or less
free shipping
These masks should offer significant protection if worn correctly, though not as much as an N95 mask. Buy Now at Vistaprint
Tips
- Kid Masks for $13
- Adult Masks for $18
- Filter 10-packs for $10
- Ships by May 28.
Features
- adjustable ear loops
- replaceable filters
- multiple layers
TomTop · 1 wk ago
Portable Digital Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$16 $28
free shipping
That's a savings of $12. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Available in Blue or White.
- This item ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.
Features
- provides oxygen level and pulse rate measurements
- alarm for abnormal readings
- LED display
- one-key operation
- silicone finger mold
Adorama · 1 wk ago
Green Extreme Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer
$49 $69
free shipping
Save $20 on this infrared thermometer that gives accurate temperature readings in only one second. Buy Now at Adorama
Tips
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
BuyDig · 1 mo ago
BuyDig Staying at Home Essentials
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on tablets, TVs, home blood pressure monitors, smart watches, fitness monitors, and more. Shop Now at BuyDig
Cafago · 2 wks ago
Lixada Compact 2-Person Camping Hammock
$15 $20
free shipping
That's a savings of $5. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
Features
- breathable nylon
- 396.8-lb. weight capacity
- ropes & buckles for hanging
- storage bag
Sign In or Register