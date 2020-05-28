Cafago · 51 mins ago
Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$12 $26
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Cafago

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Black pictured).
  • This item ships from China and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
Features
  • LED display
  • measures blood oxygen saturation levels, pulse rate, and strength
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Medicine & Medical Cafago
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register