Cafago · 33 mins ago
$7 $20
free shipping
Apply coupon code "CC814" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- This item ships from China and may take up to five weeks to arrive.
Features
- measures oxygen saturation in blood and pulse rate
- 10 second measurement time
- LCD display
- auto-off
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Tickas IR Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer
$8 $27
free shipping
Apply coupon code "BTR6LWVN" for a savings of $37 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Ddsgfdfdaf via Amazon.
Features
- digital LCD display
- 0.5-second fast measurement
- °F and °C temperature measurement
- Model: CEYXYY0902
Cafago · 1 mo ago
Cafago Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$10 $19
free shipping
Save 50% off the list price. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- In Blue or Black.
- It ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.
Features
- measures oxygen saturation and pulse rate
- uses 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: E-OX-04
Amazon · 1 day ago
Extaum Infrared Non-contact Thermometer
$10 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "GULSJFDR" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by ddsgfdfdaf via Amazon.
Features
- body and object temperature mode
- switch between Celsius/Fahrenheit
- one-second measurement
- LCD backlit display
- Model: AB20200921
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Ezy-Dose Pill Pouches 50-Pack
$1 $5
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- reusable, pocket sized and zipper-sealed bags
- each pack holds up to 80 aspirin-size pills and features a white labeling block
- Model: 67050
Cafago · 4 wks ago
Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer
$11 $23
free shipping
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- This item ships from a China warehouse and may take up to 20-days to arrive with standard shipping.
Features
- LCD display
- body and object modes
- one-second measurement
Cafago · 2 wks ago
Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer
$9 $19
free shipping
It's $9 under list price. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- This item ships from a China warehouse and may take up to 20-days to arrive with standard shipping.
Features
- digital LCD display
- requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)
Cafago · 1 day ago
Muslady 24" Ukulele Kit
$55 $200
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- This item ships from a US warehouse.
Features
- includes LCD equalizer, Capo strings, strap, finger maraca, cleaning cloth, and carry bag
- made of sapele wood
Sign In or Register