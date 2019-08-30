Personalize your DealNews Experience
Greatest Buys! via Amazon offers the FinerFin Yellowfin Tuna in Organic Olive Oil Taster's Variety 4-Pack for $7.17 via coupon code "30LCEOWB" together with the 30% off clippable coupon on the product page. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. It includes the flavors Mexicana Salad, Spicy Chili, Three Bean Salad, and Zesty Lemon. Deal ends August 30. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Slim Jim Smoked Snack Sticks 46-Pack for $8.62. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut that price to $8.19. With free shipping for Prime members, that's 18 cents a meat stick and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Starbucks Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink 9.5-oz. Glass Bottle 15-Pack in Mocha for $17.99. Clip the $4 off coupon and check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $13.09 with free shipping. That's $2 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by at least $8. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Jif Creamy Peanut Butter 16-oz. Jar 3-Pack for $6. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut it to $5.70. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our March mention and a buck less than what you'd pay at a local store. Buy Now
Amazon offers the RX Nut Butter 10-oz. Jar 2-Pack in Chocolate Peanut Butter for $13.76. Clip the 15% off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to cut the price to $11.01. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
