Finejo via Rakuten offers its Finejo 3000-PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $116.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $93.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the FYX 31-Piece Household Drill and Drive Mixed Set for Wood, Metal, and Masonry for $4.75 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Milwaukee M12 Fuel 12V Brushless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Kit bundled with the M12 3/8" Ratchet for $199 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and $63 under what you'd pay for these tools separately. Buy Now
Banyan Imports via Amazon offers the Co-Z 5-Piece Drill Bit Set for $21.99. Coupon code "847NTUUT" cuts that to $15.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $16.05 after coupon. Buy Now
Expowerr via Amazon offers the Ginour 6.5-Amp Variable Speed Orbital Jigsaw Blade Set for $44.97. Coupon code "XGWQOMY3" drops the price to $26.98. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Ridgid 18-volt Hybrid Fan for $49.97 with free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt Impact Ready Shears Attachment for $44.63 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers the DeWalt 4.5" Concrete/Masonry Cutting Wheel for $2.37 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $4 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriver Bit Set for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Tiger Gel-Mai Shoes in Black/Orange/White for $36.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts it to $29.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $25 today and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Bounty Select-a-Size Paper Towels Giant Roll 8-Pack for $11. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $9.35. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Deal ends July 31. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Oslet via Amazon offers its LiKee 216-Piece Magnet Building Block Set for $13.99. Coupon code "EFFQFH35" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
