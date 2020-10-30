That's a savings of $101 and a very good price for a natural diamond tennis bracelet. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Jewelry.com via eBay.
- 7" long
- box clasp
Published 1 hr ago
Save on over 40,000 items including chains from $66, stud earrings from $76, wedding bands from $81, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on a couple dozen jewelry styles in this seasonal sale. Shop Now at Szul
Sparkle this holiday season and save $82 off the list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Available in Blue Sapphire (pictured), White Sapphire, or Ruby.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- set in sterling silver
- secured with a pressure tongue clasp
Save on over 760 rings, pendants, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. Plus, take an extra 13% off sitewide with coupon code "SPOOKY13". Buy Now at Szul
That's a $4 drop from September, $28 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black White (pictured) or Blue/White.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
You'd pay $108 more at Home Depot for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- 2 speeds
- up to 350 PSI Max Water Flow Rate of 0.92 GPM
- rechargeable 20V max Lithium Power Share battery
- Model: WG630
